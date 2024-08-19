Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF: Siren testing to take place in Lower Galilee

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Home Front Command will test red alert sirens in the areas of Ilaniya, Kfar Zeitim, Arbel and Beit Rimon in the Lower Galilee on Monday, the IDF announced.

The siren test in the Ilaniya area will occur at 10:05 a.m., the test in the Kfar Zeitim area will occur at 12:05 p.m., the test in the Arbel area will occur at 2:05 p.m., and the test in the Beit Rimon area will occur at 4:05 p.m. local time.

In the event of real alarms being triggered, another alarm will sound. An alert would also be sent out through the Home Front Command app as well as through other means, the IDF added.

Blinken says 'decisive moment' for Gaza ceasefire talks
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 08:30 AM
Egypt accepts delayed IDF withdrawal from Philadelphi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 07:27 AM
Preliminary: Number of casualties from direct hit in Western Galilee
By AVI ASHKENAZI , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 07:18 AM
IDF aircrafts strikes Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 06:10 AM
US soldier jailed in Russia loses sentence appeal, RIA reports
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 05:29 AM
IDF operates in the West Bank to find fleeing terrorist
By WALLA!
08/19/2024 04:17 AM
Joe Biden reiterates commitment to hostages release deal
By WALLA!
08/19/2024 01:38 AM
US CENTCOM says it destroyed one Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle in Yemen
By REUTERS
08/18/2024 11:35 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah launcher in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 10:30 PM
American Airlines suspends Israel flights until April 2025
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 09:17 PM
PMO says 'leaks' harm advancement of hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 08:24 PM
Blinken arrives in Tel Aviv as US pushes for Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
08/18/2024 06:52 PM
Baltimore police arrest suspect in Jewish Museum arson
By MICHAEL STARR
08/18/2024 06:42 PM
Russian-installed mayor: Two killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk
By REUTERS
08/18/2024 06:29 PM
State Attorney discusses investigation into Jit village riots
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 06:28 PM