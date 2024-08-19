IDF: Siren testing to take place in Lower Galilee

The Home Front Command will test red alert sirens in the areas of Ilaniya, Kfar Zeitim, Arbel and Beit Rimon in the Lower Galilee on Monday, the IDF announced.

The siren test in the Ilaniya area will occur at 10:05 a.m., the test in the Kfar Zeitim area will occur at 12:05 p.m., the test in the Arbel area will occur at 2:05 p.m., and the test in the Beit Rimon area will occur at 4:05 p.m. local time.

In the event of real alarms being triggered, another alarm will sound. An alert would also be sent out through the Home Front Command app as well as through other means, the IDF added.