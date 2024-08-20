Jerusalem Post
IAF fighter jets destroy two Hezbollah launchers ready to fire at Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 20, 2024 08:07

Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked two launchers belonging to the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the areas of Al-Mansouri and Al-Taybeh in southern Lebanon overnight, the IDF reported on Tuesday morning.

IAF strikes on Hezbollah targets in the areas of Al-Mansouri and Al-Taybeh in southern Lebanon. August 20, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The launchers that were attacked were ready to fire at Israeli territory, the military added.

Separately on Tuesday morning, residents of some communities in the Golan Regional Council were told to stay near safe rooms and reduce movement and gatherings, Channel 12 reported.

The communities include Kidmat Zion, Ein Zivan, Ortal, Merom Golan, and Sha’al.  

At 08:01 a.m. several rocket alerts sounded in Gadot, Hulata and Yesud Hama’ala in the Upper Galilee and in Ortal in the northern Golan Heights



