Israeli strike targets Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon, causing massive secondary explosions

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 19, 2024 22:29
IAF jets strike weapons depot in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, August 19, 2024. (photo credit: screenshot via X/ section 27a copyright act)
Israel Air Force fighter jets struck several Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley, the IDF reported Monday evening. 

Secondary explosions were seen, indicating the presence of large quantities of weaponry in the facilities. 

Residents of cities and towns in northern Israel have been instructed to stay close to shelters following the blast, Israeli media reported. 

Additionally, the IAF struck terrorist Hussein Ali Hussein in the area of Deir Qanoun in southern Lebanon. Hussein operated in Hezbollah's rocket and missile unit in the area of Yarine. 

Hezbollah and other armed groups in Lebanon have been trading fire with Israel in parallel with the Gaza war.

Israeli strikes for the last 10 months have regularly targeted Hezbollah fighters and rocket launch sites, but strikes on arms depots have been more rare.

IDF strikes a terrorist cell 

Earlier on Monday, IDF forces identified a terrorist cell operating from a Hezbollah military structure in Taybe in southern Lebanon, and IAF fighter jets struck the structure in which the terrorists were operating. 



