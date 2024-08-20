Jerusalem Post
Taliban morality police dismiss over 280 men without beards from security forces

By REUTERS

The Taliban's morality ministry has dismissed more than 280 members of the security force for failure to grow a beard and have detained more than 13,000 people in Afghanistan for "immoral acts" in the past year, officials said on Tuesday.

The Ministry for the Prevention of Vice and Propagation of Virtue said in its annual operations update that around half of those detained had been let go after 24 hours. It did not break down the type of the alleged offenses or gender of the detainees.

Mohibullah Mokhlis, Director of Planning and Legislation at the ministry, told a press conference officials had destroyed 21,328 musical instruments in the past year and prevented thousands of computer operators from selling "immoral and unethical" films in markets.

It had identified 281 security force members for not having a beard and they had been dismissed, he said, in line with their interpretation of Islamic law.

