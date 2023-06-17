The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Taliban attempts to impose strict ban on music in Kabul weddings

The Taliban instructed wedding halls in Kabul to stop playing music in a statement released on Sunday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 17, 2023 19:23
Taliban fighters celebrate the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 15, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALI KHARA)
Taliban fighters celebrate the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 15, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALI KHARA)

The Taliban’s Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice has banned wedding halls in Kabul, Afghanistan from playing music and other activities that they say contradict Islamic rulings.

Music has been heavily restricted in Afghanistan since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, causing many musicians and artists to flee and seek asylum in Western countries. 

Last year, business owners were advised to avoid playing music, however, the ruling was not strictly enforced everywhere. The new ban is expected to be enforced by the Taliban’s religious police.

The Taliban considers music to be against the teachings of Islam, believing that only the human voice should produce music and only in the service of praising God.

In a statement released on Sunday, the terrorist organization said that music at weddings and other such celebrations should be replaced by vocal prayer. 

Afghan women chant slogans in protest against the closure of universities to women by the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan, December 22, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)Afghan women chant slogans in protest against the closure of universities to women by the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan, December 22, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Restrictions on media 

During their rule from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban outlawed most forms of entertainment and media such as music, television, radio, and newspapers. 

The Taliban was ousted from power after the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 and the following Afghan administrations were much more relaxed in regards to media and entertainment. By 2019 Afghanistan had over 200 television stations and singing competitions became popular. 

In 2021, the Taliban violently overthrew the internationally recognized Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and re-seized power, establishing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Since their takeover, the terrorist organization has once again heavily restricted news, media, and entertainment across the country.  

In April, the terrorist group temporarily shut down the female-led radio station Sadai Banowan, which means women’s voice in Dari, for allegedly playing music during the month of Ramadan. Six of its eight staff members are women and it is the only female-led radio station in Afghanistan. 

The station was allowed to resume broadcasting as long as they agreed to obey the “laws and regulations of the Islamic Emirate”, according to the Taliban’s director for information and culture. 

Violation of women's rights

Women in Afghanistan saw an immediate and drastic rollback of their rights following the Taliban's takeover of the country. Despite a senior member of the Taliban cultural commission initially urging women to join the government, women have been barred from holding high-ranking government positions. 

Access to education for women has also been severely limited. Following the 2021 ban on teenage girls attending school, in 2022, women were completely banned from attending university.

Severe restrictions have also been placed on women's clothing, healthcare, right to work, and freedom of movement. Women are no longer allowed to appear in television dramas and female television presenters are required to cover their faces. 



Tags taliban afghanistan taliban ideology Middle East
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia's Putin attacks Jewish heritage of Ukraine's Zelensky

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the massacre of Jews at Babyn Yar during the Holocaust, in January.
5

Nuclear deal nears, freeing Iranian funds and US prisoners

US President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by