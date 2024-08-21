IDF officials hold meeting with Golan council following Hezbollah attacks

The Commanding Officer of the 210th Division, BG Yair Peli, held a situational assessment at the operations center in Katzrin along with the commander of the Home Front Center in the Northern Command, the head of the Golan Regional Council, the head of the Katzrin local council, and additional commanders, following the attack in the area, the IDF reported on Wednesday.

One man was moderately wounded, and fires broke out after around 50 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into northern Israel on Wednesday morning.