Hamas and the Islamic Jihad placed the responsibility on Israel for not reaching a ceasefire deal following negotiation meetings in Qatar late on Wednesday night, the official Telegram of the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen news channel shared the joint statement.

"The leadership of Hamas and Islamic Jihad hold the occupation [Israel's] leaders responsible for thwarting the ceasefire negotiations and for denying what was done in previous stages," the statement by the terror groups said.