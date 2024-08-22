Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'Grieving concerts and not lives': Taylor Swift responds to Vienna concert cancelation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday overnight that she felt a "tremendous amount of guilt" over the cancellation of her Vienna performances due to threats of a terror attack.

In her post, Swift stated, "Having our Vienna shows canceled was devastating."

She further wrote that despite the cancellation, she "was also grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives."

Swift also explained why she had not spoken about the cancellations earlier. "I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows," she said.

Yair Golan: Netanyahu is deliberately abandoning the hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 08:43 AM
Data privacy advocates file complaints against EU Parliament
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 08:07 AM
IAF targets Hezbollah weapons depot, military buildings, rocket launcher
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 07:45 AM
Sderot, Ofakim to join gov't Miri Regev-led Oct. 7 memorial event
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 07:16 AM
Parked motorcycle in Ashdod explodes, suspected device planted on it
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 07:00 AM
Suspected murder in Kiryat Gat after man found dead in city
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 06:10 AM
Hamas, Islamic Jihad: Israel responsible for the collapse of ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 01:19 AM
Two wounded from car explosion in Tira
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 12:29 AM
Kyiv says inflicted losses on Russian troops in clashes in east Ukraine
By REUTERS
08/21/2024 11:02 PM
Hezbollah terrorist cell that fired rockets to Israel's North eliminated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 10:19 PM
President Biden, VP Harris spoke to PM Netanyahu about ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 10:18 PM
Hamas leader in Balata camp, Nablus area, eliminated by IDF
By AVI ASHKENAZI
08/21/2024 10:06 PM
Security cabinet to convene Thursday to discuss escalation in the North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 09:36 PM
Motorcyclist attacked protestor in Tel Aviv, arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 09:29 PM
Shooting near Chabad in Bucharest, motives unclear
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 09:06 PM