'Grieving concerts and not lives': Taylor Swift responds to Vienna concert cancelation

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday overnight that she felt a "tremendous amount of guilt" over the cancellation of her Vienna performances due to threats of a terror attack.

In her post, Swift stated, "Having our Vienna shows canceled was devastating."

She further wrote that despite the cancellation, she "was also grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives."

Swift also explained why she had not spoken about the cancellations earlier. "I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows," she said.