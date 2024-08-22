IDF kills 50 terrorists, destroys Hamas infrastructure in south, central, and north Gaza

Division 162 of the IDF killed approximately 50 terrorists and destroyed Hamas infrastructure in the area of Tel al-Sultan in Rafah between Wednesday and Thursday morning, the IDF reported, including a terror cell the Nahal reconnaissance unit identified, which the Israeli air force struck.

Division 98 operated in the area of Khan Yunis and the outskirts of Deir al-Balah, where they destroyed Hamas infrastructure, discovered rockets, and killed terrorists.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets also attacked a weapons depot located near a Hamas military site that had previously served as the Salah al-Din School in Gaza City Wednesday evening. IAF strikes weapons storage facility next to the Salah al-Din school used as a Hamas command and control center, August 21, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Furthermore, in several joint operations between the IAF and Division 252, multiple terrorist cells were targeted in the central Gaza Strip, and a booby-trapped building was destroyed.