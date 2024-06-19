IDF and Unit 8200 blame each other over mishandling of intelligence document

The IDF and Unit 8200 are embroiled in a blame game over responsibility for an intelligence document that detailed Hamas's plan to raid Israel and kidnap 250 people on October 7. This document was highlighted in a report by Kan News in Monday, which revealed that the document's critical information was not properly processed or forwarded to relevant senior officials.

The document, titled "Detailed End-to-End Raid Training," was distributed on September 19, 2023, by Unit 8200 and described in detail the series of exercises conducted by Hamas's elite units. These exercises included raiding military posts and kibbutzim, kidnapping soldiers and civilians, and maintaining the hostages once they were in the Gaza Strip.

According to sources within the IDF on Tuesday, Unit 8200 failed to draw clear conclusions from the document and did not distribute it to the highest-ranking officials. Kan News reported, "Despite its importance, the unit did not process it into a document with clear conclusions and did not distribute it to relevant senior officials."

Instead, the document was discovered on October 1 by an intelligence officer in the Gaza Division, who recognized its significance but did not escalate it to senior commanders, opting to inform less senior officials instead.

Intelligence failures

IDF troops conduct intelligence operations in pursuit of terrorist, March 31, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

This mishandling of critical intelligence has led to significant embarrassment and a lack of accountability within the IDF and Unit 8200. Security sources told Kan News that the document was known to the top intelligence leadership, at least in the Gaza Division, contradicting previous claims of ignorance.

An earlier report by Kan News on Monday revealed that the IDF had detailed knowledge of Hamas's intentions weeks before the October 7 massacre. The document, which outlined plans for a large-scale raid and abduction, was known to intelligence officials but was not acted upon. This failure to anticipate and prevent the attack resulted in significant casualties and hostages.

The IDF spokesperson responded to the current controversy, stating, "The event is being investigated as part of the October 7 events and what preceded them." The general staff investigation team is expected to present initial findings from this failure to the Chief of Staff in the coming weeks.

The ongoing investigation aims to address how such a lapse in security could occur despite having detailed advance knowledge of Hamas's plans.