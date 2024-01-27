FM Katz welcomes US decision to cease funding UNRWA

Foreign Minister Israel Katz praised the American government Saturday morning for its decision to stop funding UNRWA following intelligence information provided by Israel regarding the involvement of several organization members in the October 7 attack.

"We have been warning for years: UNRWA perpetuates the 'refugee problem,' distances peace, and serves as a civilian arm of Hamas in Gaza," wrote Katz on X, and called on the UN to take "immediate personal steps" against the leaders of the organization.