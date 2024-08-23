Syrian state media reports 8 wounded in Israeli strike - report

Seven civilians were wounded in Israeli strikes on Syria's central region on Friday, the Syrian state news agency said.

Explosions have been heard above Hama, Syrian media reported on Friday night while attributing the noise to an Israeli airstrike.

The pro-Assad Sham FM station initially reported the sound of explosions and footage of smoke in Hama has since circulated online.

عدوان اسرائيلي يستهدف محيط مدينة حماة pic.twitter.com/ynQpmvck3x — Yusha Yuseef (@MIG29_) August 23, 2024

Syria claims to address 'hostile targets'

The Syrian air defense system is "Attempting to address hostile targets at the center of the country," Maariv reported, citing Arab media. Smoke rises after what the Iranian media said was an Israeli strike on a building close to the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria April 1, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/FIRAS MAKDESI)

In a statement, the Syrian defense ministry said its air defenses had shot down some of the Israeli rockets.

"The aggression resulted in seven civilians being injured and caused material damage," the statement read.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the strike in Syria.

This is a developing story.

Reuters contributed to this report.