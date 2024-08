The IDF announced the names of three soldiers who fell in combat in the central Gaza Strip on Saturday night.

Sergeant-Major (Res.) Danil Pechenyuk, 26, from Bat Yam, served in the 6310th Reconnaissance Battalion in the 16th Brigade.

Sergeant-Major (Res.) Nitai Metodi, 23, from Ashkelon, served in the 6310th Reconnaissance Battalion in the 16th Brigade.

Warrant Officer (Res.) Yaniv Itzhak Oren, 35, from Ein Gedi, served in the 8119th Battalion in the 16th Brigade.