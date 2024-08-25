Home Front Command updates defensive guidelines, lifts restrictions in North

The Home Front Command issued new guidelines, lifting restrictions in many areas of northern Israel on Sunday amid escalating attacks by the Lebanon-based terror group Hezbollah.

These new guidelines include lifting restrictions in the Upper Galilee. This includes villages and towns in the southern Golan, Lower Galilee, Central Galilee, Beit She'an Valley, Valleys, Haifa Bay, Carmel, Wadi Ara, Menashe, Sharon, and Dan.

While the Upper Galilee has guidelines lifted, the northern Galilee and specified communities will only see partial activities permitted, as detailed in the defensive guidelines.

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts Hezbollah rockets fired over northern Israel. August 25, 2024. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

The guidelines published on the official Home Front Command channels are mandatory. The full instructions are updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app.

Hezbollah's aerial attack on northern Israel

Hezbollah said it launched over 300 rockets at northern Israel on Sunday.

Hezbollah's attack came shortly after the IDF carried out preemptive strikes in southern Lebanon to negate the terror group's attempts to commit a much larger attack.

Western intelligence sources told the New York Times that Hezbollah had been planning a mass simultaneous attack at 5 a.m. on Tel Aviv.