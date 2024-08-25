Israel readies for Hezbollah attack, flights delayed, IAF strikes in Lebanon
IDF announces pre-emptive strike on Hezbollah • Rockets launched into North • MDA on high alert • Security cabinet to convene
Benny Gantz: 'We are all one fist against Hezbollah'
"We are all one fist in the fight against Hezbollah," former member of the War Cabinet Benny Gantz said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.
"The government and the IDF have full, widespread, and absolute support."
He encouraged the public to observe the directives of the Home Front Command, saying the directives "save lives."
Hezbollah: 'We launched an attack in revenge for the killing of Fuad Shukr'
Hezbollah announced that the ongoing launches into northern Israel are in retaliation for the killing of Fuad Shkur, the Hezbollah leader, the group said on Sunday.
"As part of the initial response to the brutal Zionist aggression on the southern suburbs of Beirut, which led to the death of the great Jihad leader, Mr. Fuad Shukr, our forces began a large-scale air attack towards the Zionist entity and towards a specific Israeli military target to be announced in the future.
"These military operations will take some time to complete, and then a detailed announcement will be made about their progress and goals. The Islamic resistance in Lebanon is now and at this moment in the highest readiness for any Zionist aggression, especially if civilians are harmed, the punishment will be very severe."
Petah Tikvah opens all shelters in wake of Hezbollah escalation
In light of the security development in the North, the mayor of Petah Tikvah, Rami Greenberg, ordered all public shelters to be opened across the city, Greenberg announced on Sunday morning.
He added that all the city's emergency units have entered a high state of readiness to respond when needed.
Power outages in Acre following barrage of rockets
Residents of Acre have reported power outages following a barrage of rockets from Lebanon early Sunday morning, according to Israeli media.
Yoav Gallant has declares emergency situation for 48 hours
Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant has declared an emergency situation for the next 48 hours, Israeli media reported on Sunday morning.
This is following non-stop red alerts in Northern Israel as Hezbollah launches rockets and drones.
IDF launches pre-emptive strike on Hezbollah after identifying terrorist activity
'A short while ago, the IDF identified the Hezbollah terrorist organization preparing to fire missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory.'
The IDF identified Hezbollah preparing to fire missiles at Israel and, in response, began striking terror targets and launch sites in Lebanon, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Sunday morning.
In response to the strikes on Lebanon, Hezbollah fired what it claims were 70 rockets in consistent barrages into Israel. Sirens sounded repeatedly across the North, reaching as South as Acre.
The cabinet will meet for urgent discussion at 07:00 given Hezbollah escalation
Israel's security cabinet has been summoned for an urgent discussion at 07:00 on Sunday following the preventive strikes against Hezbollah during the night, Israeli media stated.
The action was reportedly not approved in advance by the security cabinet despite its possible consequences, Ynet reported.
IDF strikes Hezbollah terror targets amid fears of extensive attack
The IDF identified Hezbollah preparing to fire missiles at Israel, and in response, began striking terror targets and launch sites in Lebanon, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Sunday morning.
"From right next to the homes of Lebanese civilians in the South of Lebanon, we can see that Hezbollah is preparing to launch an extensive attack on Israel, while endangering the Lebanese civilians," he added.
Ben Gurion delays flights amid fear of escalation amid ongoing security concerns
Due to fears of an imminent escalation from Hezbollah, departures from Ben Gurion Airport will be delayed for the next few hours and flights en route to Ben Gurion Airport will be redirected to alternative airports in the region, Israel Airports Authority announced on Sunday morning.
Airlines were informed that the skies in Israel will be closed until at least 10:00, they added.
The Authority have recommended that passengers stay updated with the various airlines regarding schedule changes.
MDA on high alert across Israel amid security concerns
Following an assessment of the security situation tonight by MDA CEO Eli Bin, Magen David Adom is now on high alert in all areas of the country, MDA spokesman, Zachi Heller announced on Sunday morning.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 109 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says