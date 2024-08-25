Rocket alerts sound in Rishon Lezion, rocket lands in open area

A rocket crossed into Israeli territory from the southern Gaza Strip and landed in an open area in the Rishon Lezion region, the military said on Sunday night.

Magen David Adom said it had not received reports of hits or shrapnel falling.

Rocket alerts sounded at 10:01 p.m. in Rishon Lezion on Sunday night.

THE IRON DOME air defense system fires interceptor missiles over Ashkelon on Sunday. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

A large blast was heard in the area.

Hamas reportedly claims responsibility

Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket fire, saying that it fired an "M90" rocket at Tel Aviv in response to what it said was the "Israeli massacres against civilians."

This is the first time rocket sirens sounded in Rishon Lezion since January 29, 2024.

Reuters contributed to this report.