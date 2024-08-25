IDF announces fallen soldier Shlomo Yehonatan Hazut, killed in central Gaza Strip

Staff-Sergeant-Major (res.) Shlomo Yehonatan Hazut was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Sunday.

Staff-Sergeant-Major Hazut, 36, from Ashdod, served in Battalion 9207 in the 16th Brigade.

Hazut fell in the central Gaza Strip.

The military said that in the same incident, a reserve soldier was severely wounded. He was transferred to hospital for further medical treatment.

Soldiers killed since beginning of war

According to the IDF's tally, the death of Staff-Sergeant-Major Hazut raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 702. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, August 24, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Some 338 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.