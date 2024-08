Staff Sergeant (St.-Sgt.) Amit Friedman,19, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the IDF reported early Wednesday morning.

St.-Sgt. Friedman operated in the Nahal Brigade in the 932nd Battalion.

He was promoted to the rank of St.-Sgt. from Sergeant following his death.

Friedman was from Or Yehuda. His family has been notified.