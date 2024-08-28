IDF operates in the Jenin and Tubas areas in the West Bank

Approximately 10 people were killed during IDF operation in the West Bank, Kan News posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday morning.

מבצע צה"ל ביהודה ושומרון: דיווחים על עשרה הרוגים, רובם חוסלו בתקיפת כטב"ם מהאוויר@nurityohanan @migansh5 pic.twitter.com/gTTkkWoUhs — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 28, 2024

The IDF operated in the Jenin and Tulkarm area to combat Iranian terror infrastructure, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted on X. He further emphasized that Iran is working towards establishing a terror front by arming terrorists and smuggling advanced weaponry through Jordan.

צה"ל פועל מהלילה בעוצמה במחנות הפליטים ג'נין וטול כרם לסיכול תשתיות טרור איסלמיות-אירניות שהוקמו במקום. איראן פועלת להקים חזית טרור מזרחית נגד ישראל ביו"ש, לפי מודל עזה ולבנון, באמצעות מימון וחימוש מחבלים והברחת נשק מתקדם מירדן.עלינו לטפל באיום בדיוק כפי שמטפלים בתשתיות הטרור… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) August 28, 2024

In his post, Katz stressed that "We must deal with this threat precisely as terror infrastructure in Gaza are dealt with, including a temporary evacuation of civilians."

According to the health ministry in the West Bank, seven people were killed during IDF operations in Jenin and Tubas on Wednesday morning.