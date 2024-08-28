Jerusalem Post
IDF operates in the Jenin and Tubas areas in the West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 28, 2024 07:46

Approximately 10 people were killed during IDF operation in the West Bank, Kan News posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday morning.

The IDF operated in the Jenin and Tulkarm area to combat Iranian terror infrastructure, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted on X. He further emphasized that Iran is working towards establishing a terror front by arming terrorists and smuggling advanced weaponry through Jordan.

In his post, Katz stressed that "We must deal with this threat precisely as terror infrastructure in Gaza are dealt with, including a temporary evacuation of civilians."

According to the health ministry in the West Bank, seven people were killed during IDF operations in Jenin and Tubas on Wednesday morning.



