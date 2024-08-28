Rescued hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi's condition stable, pending release

Rescued hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi is in stable condition while undergoing treatment, his doctors at Soroka Hospital announced Wednesday morning. He was rescued from Hamas captivity by the IDF on Tuesday.

The doctor further added that Alkadi remains very emotional, having barely slept through the night, with his family by his side the entire time.

"I cherish every minute I have in the light; I was in darkness for so long," Alkadi said. "I am enjoying every minute with my family." His doctor explained that Alkadi’s overall condition is good, but he is physically neglected and thin, stating, "The weight loss is very noticeable, but he is a very strong person."

Alkadi is expected to return home later on Wednesday following additional tests.