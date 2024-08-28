Jerusalem Post
IDF damages water pipe in Nur al-Shams unintentionally in effort to uncover subterranean explosives

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

During an IDF operation to uncover explosive devices buried under roads in Nur al-Shams, a water pipe was unintentionally damaged, the IDF reported Wednesday afternoon.

There has been no directive for residents of the area to evacuate, and there are additional water sources available for the population in Nur al-Shams.

The IDF has allowed residents who wish to distance themselves from the combat zones to leave the area safely.



