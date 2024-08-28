IDF damages water pipe in Nur al-Shams unintentionally in effort to uncover subterranean explosives

During an IDF operation to uncover explosive devices buried under roads in Nur al-Shams, a water pipe was unintentionally damaged, the IDF reported Wednesday afternoon.

צה"ל: במהלך פעילותנו לחישוף מטענים המוטמנים תחת צירים בנור א-שמס, נגרם שלא במכוון נזק לצינור מים - אין כל הוראה לתושבי האיזור להתפנות וכן ישנם במחנה מקורות מים נוספים זמינים לאוכלוסייה@Doron_Kadosh pic.twitter.com/T7ELDKJiRc — גלצ (@GLZRadio) August 28, 2024

There has been no directive for residents of the area to evacuate, and there are additional water sources available for the population in Nur al-Shams.

The IDF has allowed residents who wish to distance themselves from the combat zones to leave the area safely.