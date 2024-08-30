Harris: no change in policy arming Israel, no change in support for Israel's defense on CNN

Vice President Kamala Harris didn't stray from the Biden administration's messaging and policy regarding Israel in her first media interview since replacing President Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket.

Israel and its war in Gaza was the only foreign policy issue addressed in the interview conducted by CNN's Dana Bash.

Bash asked Harris if she'd consider a pause in weapons shipments to Israel, which the progressive flank of Harris' party is calling for.

Harris told CNN she's "unequivocal and unwavering" in her commitment to Israel’s defense and its ability to defend itself.

"And that's not gonna change," she said,

How Israel defends itself matters

"On October 7, 1,200 people were massacred, many young people who were simply attending a music festival. Women were horribly raped, as I said," Harris said. "Then I say today, Israel has a right to defend itself."

"How Israel defends itself matters," she said, "and far too many Palestinians have been killed."

"We have got to get a deal done. We were in Doha, we have to get a deal done," Harris said. "This war must end, and we must get a deal that is about getting the hostages out."

Bash again asked Harris if there would be a change in policy in terms of arms shipments to Israel.

"No," Harris said, without elaborating. "We have to get a deal done."

A deal is not only the right thing to do to end this war, but will unlock so much of what must happen next, Harris said.

"I remain committed since I've been on October 8, to what we must do to work toward a two-state solution," she said. "To where Israel is secure, and in equal measure, Palestinians have security, self-determination and dignity."