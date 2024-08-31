Hostage Family Forum publishes video declined to air by broadcast authorities - N12

The Hostage Family Forum has published a video implying female hostages were raped and impregnated in in captivity, N12 reported Saturday afternoon.

The video depicts a person with a pregnant belly sitting in rubble in a tunnel, with the sound of a baby crying in the background.

Only parts of the video were approved for public viewing.

The video depicts a tunnel, which cuts to a video of a pregnant woman and the sound of a crying baby.

The video is captioned “It’s been more than 9 months” - the gestational period for a human pregnancy. The aftermath of Hamas attack on Kibbutz Kfar Aza, one of the hardest-hit communities in the October 7 onslaught by Hamas, on October 27, 2023. (credit: Gil Yaari/Flash90)

Hamas's use of sexual violence

Hamas's use of sexual violence was documented on October 7 and terrorists have since admitted to committing rape in addition to murder while invading southern Israel.

The treatment of female hostages in Hamas captivity has been a significant concern for the Israeli public, who have centered in many of their campaigns to see international action to release the captives.

In May, footage of 5 female soldiers kidnapped from the Nahal Oz base was released. The footage revealed terrorists refer to the women as 'Sabaya' which translates to 'sex slaves.'

Hostages that were freed in the November deal confirmed that female captives were being sexually abused by their terrorist captors.