Smotrich responds to Gallant regarding decision on Philadelphi Corridor

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday regarding Gallant's demand that the security cabinet turn over the decision to back the IDF remaining in the Philadelphi Corridor. 

"The cabinet will not allow a surrender deal that will abandon the security of Israel," he wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

Rather, he stated the cabinet would "guide the IDF and the security establishment to charge a heavy price from Hamas," further increasing in the war effort "until its [Hamas's] elimination and the return of the hostages."

