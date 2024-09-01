World leaders renew calls for Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal after six hostage bodies recovered

In the wake of the IDF's discovery of the bodies of six hostages in Gaza, including American citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin, UN Sec. Gen. Guterres called for the unconditional release of hostages in Hamas captivity and an end to the war in Gaza.

"I will never forget my meeting last October with the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin and other hostage families," Guterres wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Today's tragic news is a devastating reminder of the need for the unconditional release of all hostages and an end to the nightmare of war in Gaza."

Ireland calls for a ceasefire

Ireland's embassy to Israel, while sharing the condolences of Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin, shared in Hebrew "Deep sadness following the killing of the six Israeli hostages held by Hamas. We call again for the immediate and unconditional release of all the abductees and a ceasefire. Even in this dark hour, I urge all involved to increase efforts to reach an agreement that will allow this."

עצב עמוק בעקבות הרג ששת החטופים הישראלים בשבי חמאס. אנחנו קוראים שוב לשחרור מיידי וללא תנאים של כל החטופות והחטופים, ולהפסקת אש. אפילו בשעה אפלה זו, אני מפציר בכל המעורבים להגביר את המאמצים להגעה להסכם שיאפשר זאת.ההצהרה המלאה של שר החוץ מיהאל מרטין:"נעצבתי עמוקות לשמע >> https://t.co/C4UerLgrUu — Irish Embassy Israel (@EmbassyTLV) September 1, 2024

Martin's statement, which he gave on behalf of the people of Ireland, renewed calls for a ceasefire-hostage deal. Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Ori Danino. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum/Screenshot via X)

"The taking and holding of hostages is reprehensible and unconscionable in any and all circumstances," Martin said, while adding that it was "past time for killing and suffering on all sides to end."

Martin concluded that the remaining hostages needed to be released, a ceasefire in the war and a massive supply of aid to the Gaza Strip.