Bodies of Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin and Ori Danino retrieved from Gaza

Three families of Gaza hostages confirm their death after bodies retrieved
The families of Ori Danino, Eden Yerushalmi and Hersh Goldberg-Polin confirmed the deaths on Sunday.
The IDF retrieved the bodies of several Israeli hostages in Gaza, including Ori Danino, Eden Yerushalmi and Hersh Goldberg-Polin, the families confirmed on Instagram Sunday morning. The IDF announced on Saturday night that they had found more bodies underground in Gaza, but did not confirm the names.
The family of Eden Yerushalmi said "we share with great sorrow that our beloved Eden was murdered in captivity."
The family of Ori Danino shared a post by his brother with a message alongside the words "Baruch Dayan."
Despite rumors on social media of possible identities of the potential hostage bodies, the IDF has not yet confirmed any specifics until the bodies have been returned to Israel and checked by the relevant professional experts, likely later on Sunday.
IDF sources did say that if the bodies are indeed those of hostages, that they were not killed by any recent fight with Hamas in the area since the military did not use force nearby.
Soon after the announcement, the Hostage Forum said in a statement on X/Twitter, "Starting tomorrow the country will tremble" and will "grind to a halt." They added that "Netanyahu abandoned the hostages: This is now a fact," but did not provide specific details, saying that those would come in the morning.
Reponses to the reports
Opposition leader Yair Lapid commented on the news and said, "While our sons and daughters are abandoned and die in captivity, Netanyahu is busy spinning the narrative." He reiterated his previous opinion that the PM is more concerned with the continuity of his coalition than the war or the hostages.
"We will continue to stand by the families and hug and protect them in difficult times," he added.
US President Joe Biden acknowledged the news that the IDF has recovered bodies, allegedly hostages, from Gaza, but said he did not know their identities, according to videos of the President published by US networks on Saturday night.
Exiting a church in Rehoboth, Delaware, Biden said "I'm not sure the exact number, they haven't said the amount yet, and in the meantime, they want to identify the bodies. There is a lot of specualtion about who they are, [and their] names."
He added that he thought it was "time to end this war" and that "we are on the verge of having an agreement."
Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin confirmed dead by family
Hersh was described as funny with a dry, dark sense of humor. Hersh was obsessed with soccer and loves electronic music.
American-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin was confirmed dead by his family on their Instagram early on Sunday morning, after his body and the body of others were retrieved from Gaza by the IDF.
“With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh." The Goldberg-Polin family announced.
"The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time.”
Goldberg-Polin was born in California, and moved to Israel when he was 7. He was abducted from the Nova music festival on October 7. He received much media attention due to the activism of his parents to free him from captivity.
His mother in particular was been a central activist in trying to release all of the hostages, and was named to Time’s 2024 annual TIME100 list of most influential people in the world. His parents recently spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to advocate for his release along with the remaining hostages in captivity.
Hersh had a sense of humor
Hersh was described as funny with a dry, dark sense of humor. Hersh was obsessed with soccer and loves electronic music and has a sense of wanderlust that took him on a solo nine week trip through Europe in 2023 not long before October 7.
Hersh's parents had recently traveled towards the Gaza border this week, where she and other families of hostages used giant speakers to call out to their family members.
In April, Hamas released a video of Goldberg-Polin when he was still alive on their Telegram channel, with his arm amputated due to it being blown off in October.
Goldberg-Polin's childhood friend in Chicago, Jeremiah Smith, described him as "the little brother I never had.” The two met when Hersh was just two years old, and Smith, at the age of six, was a student of Hersh’s grandmother, Marcy Goldberg, at a school on Chicago’s near north side. Smith has a truck with digital screens that showed Hersh's face.
“I wouldn’t want nobody else to drive the truck,” Smith said, clutching the Star of David around his neck. “I just want that guy to come home.”
Ehud Olmert and Arafat's nephew sign agreement to achieve peace, partition Jerusalem - report
In the agreement, they agree to "work together to promote the achievement of peace in the Middle East" through a successful application of the two-state solution with 1967 borders as a basis.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert signed an agreement with Nasser al-Qudwa, nephew of former Palestinian Authority President Yasser Arafat, on July 17, 2024, where they agreed to "work together to promote the achievement of peace in the Middle East" through a successful application of the two-state solution with 1967 borders as a basis, according to documents published by N12 on Friday.
Three Israelis wounded in two terror attacks in Gush Etzion, West Bank
The IDF is investigating if these two separate nearby attacks are linked, and are looking for other possible suspects in the area.
'More than 9 months': Hostage Family Forum publishes video implying pregnant hostages
The video depicts a tunnel, which cuts to a video of a pregnant woman and the sound of a crying baby.
Some 14 terrorists killed as IDF, Hamas exchange fire in Jenin after Gush Etzion attacks
Hamas later reported the death of one of its operatives in the al-Damj neighborhood.
St.-Sgt. Elkana Navon was killed as the army battled with terrorists in Jenin, the IDF announced on Saturday.
In the battles, 14 terrorists were also killed as explosions were heard in the al-Damj neighborhood, according to Maariv.
IDF finds more bodies underground, likely of hostages
Despite rumors on social media of possible identities of the potential hostage bodies, the IDF will not be able to confirm any specifics.
The IDF has found more bodies underground in Gaza, likely of Israeli hostages who had been held by Hamas, the military announced late Saturday night.
‘Hamas obstacle to deal,’ sources change amid reports talks may collapse
While Israel has been willing to go a long way to return the remaining hostages, negotiators say that the real obstacle is Hamas' demands, as protests in Israel continue to demand a deal.
Probe reveals 6,000 Gazans infiltrated Israel during October 7 massacre - report
This revelation dramatically increases the scope of what was already considered to be one of the most severe breaches of the State of Israel’s security ever recorded.
Iran celebrates Hezbollah and other proxy attacks on Israel - analysis
Despite Iran’s diplomatic offensive on other fronts, Iran is continuing to ring Israel with threats and increase the pressure on Israel from Hezbollah and its other proxies in the region.
