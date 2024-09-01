Bodies of Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin and Ori Danino retrieved from Gaza

Pictures of Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino and Hersh Goldberg-Polin (photo credit: Canva, Screenshot/Instagram)

The IDF retrieved the bodies of several Israeli hostages in Gaza, including Ori Danino, Eden Yerushalmi and Hersh Goldberg-Polin, the families confirmed on Instagram Sunday morning. The IDF announced on Saturday night that they had found more bodies underground in Gaza, but did not confirm the names.

The family of Eden Yerushalmi said "we share with great sorrow that our beloved Eden was murdered in captivity."

The family of Ori Danino shared a post by his brother with a message alongside the words "Baruch Dayan."

Despite rumors on social media of possible identities of the potential hostage bodies, the IDF has not yet confirmed any specifics until the bodies have been returned to Israel and checked by the relevant professional experts, likely later on Sunday.

IDF sources did say that if the bodies are indeed those of hostages, that they were not killed by any recent fight with Hamas in the area since the military did not use force nearby.

Soon after the announcement, the Hostage Forum said in a statement on X/Twitter, "Starting tomorrow the country will tremble" and will "grind to a halt." They added that "Netanyahu abandoned the hostages: This is now a fact," but did not provide specific details, saying that those would come in the morning.

THE IDF’s Alexandroni Brigade in northern Gaza. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Reponses to the reports

Opposition leader Yair Lapid commented on the news and said, "While our sons and daughters are abandoned and die in captivity, Netanyahu is busy spinning the narrative." He reiterated his previous opinion that the PM is more concerned with the continuity of his coalition than the war or the hostages.

"We will continue to stand by the families and hug and protect them in difficult times," he added.

US President Joe Biden acknowledged the news that the IDF has recovered bodies, allegedly hostages, from Gaza, but said he did not know their identities, according to videos of the President published by US networks on Saturday night.

Exiting a church in Rehoboth, Delaware, Biden said "I'm not sure the exact number, they haven't said the amount yet, and in the meantime, they want to identify the bodies. There is a lot of specualtion about who they are, [and their] names."

He added that he thought it was "time to end this war" and that "we are on the verge of having an agreement."

The exact location of where the bodies were found remains under gag order.