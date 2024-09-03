Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Lebanon former central bank governor Riad Salameh arrested, judicial source says

By REUTERS

Lebanon's former central bank governor, Riad Salameh, was arrested on Tuesday during a judicial hearing in the capital Beirut, a senior judicial source told Reuters.

Salameh has been charged with financial crimes including money-laundering, embezzlement and illicit enrichment. He denies all wrongdoing.

Salameh was Lebanon's central bank governor for 30 years until July 2023. In his final months as governor, Germany issued an arrest warrant for him on corruption charges.

He is being investigated in Lebanon and at least five European countries for allegedly taking hundreds of millions of dollars from Lebanon's central bank to the detriment of the Lebanese state and laundering the funds abroad.

Indictment filed against suspects over Givat Ronen violence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/03/2024 02:56 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly Kabul blast
By REUTERS
09/03/2024 02:51 PM
Iran summons Australian ambassador for publishing norm-breaking content
By REUTERS
09/03/2024 02:50 PM
Ben Stiller sends 'love and support' to families of hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/03/2024 02:47 PM
Russian missile strike kills 41 people in Ukraine's Poltava
By REUTERS
09/03/2024 02:43 PM
Car bomb in West Bank on Monday contained 40 kilos of explosives
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/03/2024 02:10 PM
Lufthansa to resume flights to Tel Aviv from Thursday
By REUTERS
09/03/2024 01:22 PM
IDF map for destruction home of West Bank terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/03/2024 01:02 PM
UK chief rabbi slams decision to suspend Israel arms export licences
By REUTERS
09/03/2024 09:39 AM
UK export suspension won't have 'material' impact on Israel - minister
By REUTERS
09/03/2024 09:36 AM
IDF: Recent rocket alerts in North were false alarms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/03/2024 07:47 AM
DR Congo government says 129 killed in attempted prison break
By REUTERS
09/03/2024 06:36 AM
Ugandan marathon runner Cheptegui burnt after being doused with petrol
By REUTERS
09/03/2024 01:47 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2024 11:36 PM
Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for targeting Blue Lagoon vessel
By REUTERS
09/02/2024 11:12 PM