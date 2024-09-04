Kiryat Shmona home sustains damage after Hezbollah rocket barrage

A house in Kiryat Shmona sustained damage following a barrage of rockets that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon on Wednesday, Israeli media reported.

No injuries were reported following the barrage. Fires also erupted in various localities due to impacts.

Since Wednesday morning, some 60 rockets were fired from Lebanon, according to the reports.

Continuous rocket sirens

Continuous rocket sirens sounded in several localities across northern Israel, starting at 11:59 a.m. local time.

עשרות רקטות שוגרו לגליל העליון: פגיעה ישירה בבית בקריית שמונה ומוקדי שריפות נוספים >>> https://t.co/8qpNWme4Nn@rubih67 (צילום: שימוש לפי סעיף 27 א' לזכויות היוצרים) pic.twitter.com/yVYHlR35Rl — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 4, 2024

Sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona, Kfar Giladi, and Dishon, among other places.

Earlier, at 11:50 a.m., additional sirens sounded in Israel's North.