Kiryat Shmona home sustains damage after Hezbollah rocket barrage

No injuries were reported following the barrage, in which some 60 rockets were fired, according to the reports.   

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 4, 2024 13:26
A home in Kiryat Shmona sustains damage following a rocket barrage which crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon. September 4, 2024. (photo credit: via walla!)
A home in Kiryat Shmona sustains damage following a rocket barrage which crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon. September 4, 2024.
(photo credit: via walla!)

A house in Kiryat Shmona sustained damage following a barrage of rockets that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon on Wednesday, Israeli media reported. 

No injuries were reported following the barrage. Fires also erupted in various localities due to impacts.

Since Wednesday morning, some 60 rockets were fired from Lebanon, according to the reports.   

Continuous rocket sirens

Continuous rocket sirens sounded in several localities across northern Israel, starting at 11:59 a.m. local time.

Sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona, Kfar Giladi, and Dishon, among other places. 

Earlier, at 11:50 a.m., additional sirens sounded in Israel's North



Related Tags
Hezbollah
Lebanon
rockets
Israel-Hamas War