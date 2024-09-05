Jerusalem Post
Hostage Family Forum corrects Netanyahu following mistake in Fox News interview

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

In an interview for Fox News on Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mistakenly named the month of the October 7 massacre as November.

The Hostage Family Forum responded to this mistake. "Following the Prime Minister's interview on Fox News and his press conference last Tuesday, the Families' Headquarters wishes to remind the Prime Minister that the massacre occurred on October 7, not on November 7 or October 9," the forum said in a statement.



