Three killed in terror attack at Allenby Crossing, West Bank

Three people were killed in a terror attack near the Allenby Crossing in the Jordan Valley on Sunday, Magen David Adom (MDA) said.

MDA said that its paramedics and members of an IDF medical team had provided medical treatment to the three men in their 50s who had been wounded by gunfire; however, resuscitation efforts failed, and they were forced to pronounce them dead.

MDA paramedic Yotam Tzur recounted what he saw upon arrival at the scene. "This is a very severe incident. We found three men lying unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing, with gunshot wounds. Together with the IDF medical team, we performed resuscitation efforts, but unfortunately, we had to declare their deaths on scene."

Police said the attacker had been thwarted. Magen David Adom forces at the scene of the shooting attack. September 8, 2024. (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

The IDF noted it had received reports of a shooting terror attack that occurred in the Allenby Crossing in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank.

This is a developing story.