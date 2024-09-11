Iran's president heads to Iraq on his first official foreign trip, ISNA says

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian headed for close ally Iraq on Wednesday, on his first official foreign trip, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Iraq hosts several Iran-aligned parties and armed groups. Tehran has been steadily increasing its sway in Iraq since a US-led invasion toppled its enemy Saddam Hussein in 2003.

"We are planning to sign several agreements. We will meet senior Iraqi officials in Baghdad," Pezeshkian, a relative moderate, said ahead of his trip, according to Iran's state media.

Baghdad is also a close ally of Washington.