Iran's president heads to Iraq on his first official foreign trip, ISNA says

By REUTERS
Updated: SEPTEMBER 11, 2024 07:46

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian headed for close ally Iraq on Wednesday, on his first official foreign trip, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Iraq hosts several Iran-aligned parties and armed groups. Tehran has been steadily increasing its sway in Iraq since a US-led invasion toppled its enemy Saddam Hussein in 2003.

"We are planning to sign several agreements. We will meet senior Iraqi officials in Baghdad," Pezeshkian, a relative moderate, said ahead of his trip, according to Iran's state media.

Baghdad is also a close ally of Washington.

