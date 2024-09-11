Jerusalem Post
MK Zvi Sukkot yells at hospitalized terrorist, says 'we will make sure Israel kills you'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 11, 2024 23:47

MK Zvi Sukkot arrived at the room of a hospitalized terrorist on Wednesday and yelled at him, threatening that Israel would kill him, Israeli media reported.

The incident occurred when Sukkot visited the Shaare Zedek Medical Center and discovered that the terrorist who carried out a terror attack at Givat Asaf was there. During the attack, the terrorist murdered soldier Sgt. Gary Gideon Hangeal.

According to reports, Sukkot entered the terrorist's room and said to him, "We will make sure the State of Israel will kill you. We will pass a law that will kill you." 

