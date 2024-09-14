Jerusalem Post
Jewish Chronicle fires freelance journalist Elon Perry after false reporting on Gaza war

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Jewish Chronicle announced on Saturday that it has made the decision to fire freelance journalist Elon Perry following a thorough investigation after his report on Hamas's supposed plan to smuggle hostages to Iran was proven to be false.

The JC stated the investigation was commenced "after allegations were made about aspects of his (Perry's) record."

"While we understand he did serve in the Israel Defense Forces, we were not satisfied with some of his claims. We have therefore removed his stories from our website and ended any association with Mr Perry," the Jewish Chronicle said in an apologetic statement published on its website. 



