Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes off British Columbia, Canada, USGS says

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck off the coastal city of Port McNeill, in British Columbia, Canada, on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake's epicenter in the Pacific Ocean was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles) below the seabed, the USGS added.

The US National Tsunami Center did not issue a tsunami warning after the earthquake.

No damage was reported from the quake, and none was expected to follow it in its aftermath, according to a CTV News Vancouver report.

The report added, "The first quake hit at 3:20 p.m. and measured 6, while the second came about an hour later and measured 4.5."

Ben Wilson, a witness of the earthquake, described the experience and said he "was home on his break when he felt the ground shake, long enough to know what it was, but not long enough to concern him.

"This one was definitely more noticeable than some, but not by any means, the biggest one I've ever felt here," Wilson explained in the CTV News Vancouver report.