Two hits near Metula and Ramot Naftali, IDF continues to attack in Lebanon

On Monday, Israeli fighter jets attacked a weapons warehouse, an observation post, and military buildings belonging to Hezbollah in the Marj al-Zehar, Houla, Maroun al-Ras, and Blida areas of southern Lebanon.

Additionally, the IDF carried out artillery fire in the Nakura region of south Lebanon.

Following sirens in the Metula Monday evening, one projectile was detected crossing from Lebanon, hitting a structure in the area, with no casualties reported.

Earlier, sirens were triggered in the Ramot Naftali region, where approximately ten projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. Most of them were intercepted by air defense forces, with one landing in the area and no casualties reported.