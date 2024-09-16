Jerusalem Post
Two hits near Metula and Ramot Naftali, IDF continues to attack in Lebanon

By MAARIV
Updated: SEPTEMBER 16, 2024 21:43

On Monday, Israeli fighter jets attacked a weapons warehouse, an observation post, and military buildings belonging to Hezbollah in the Marj al-Zehar, Houla, Maroun al-Ras, and Blida areas of southern Lebanon.

Additionally, the IDF carried out artillery fire in the Nakura region of south Lebanon.

Following sirens in the Metula Monday evening, one projectile was detected crossing from Lebanon, hitting a structure in the area, with no casualties reported.

Earlier, sirens were triggered in the Ramot Naftali region, where approximately ten projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. Most of them were intercepted by air defense forces, with one landing in the area and no casualties reported.

Houthis received 'temptations' from US to stop attacks
By REUTERS
09/16/2024 09:53 PM
US still working on revised proposal for Gaza ceasefire deal
By REUTERS
09/16/2024 08:56 PM
NATO: Allies must make decisions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles
By REUTERS
09/16/2024 08:36 PM
Suspect in apparent Trump assassination attempt makes court appearance
By REUTERS
09/16/2024 05:34 PM
Iran's president says Tehran did not transfer weapons to Russia
By REUTERS
09/16/2024 05:15 PM
N12's Daphna Liel says Sara Netanyahu is against Sa'ar appointment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 04:49 PM
High schools 'migrating' strikes starting Tuesday
By MAARIV
09/16/2024 04:25 PM
Fire breaks out in northern Israel following Hezbollah rockets
By SHAKED SADEH
09/16/2024 03:56 PM
Netanyahu postpones cabinet meeting to 9 p.m.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 02:36 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 02:30 PM
IDF publishes policy for commemoration events in month of October
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 02:21 PM
Turkish drone kills PKK member in northern Iraq, security agency says
By REUTERS
09/16/2024 02:10 PM
IDF operates following reports of Palestinian attack on Israeli
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 01:09 PM
41,226 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7
By REUTERS
09/16/2024 12:46 PM
Yemen's Houthis claim to have downed US MQ-9 aircraft
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 10:50 AM