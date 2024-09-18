Jerusalem Post
Multiple drone intrusion alerts sound in lake Kinneret area

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 18, 2024 05:17

Multiple drone intrusion alerts sounded in several localities in the area of lake Kinneret in northern Israel, starting at 4:32 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

Sirens blared in Tiberias, Kfar Nahum, and Ginossar, among other places. 

Following the sirens, Israeli media reported there had been two interceptions above Tiberias, with no injuries being reported. 

Drone intrusion alerts sounded last in Tiberias on October 11, 2023. 

This comes after thousands of Hezbollah members were wounded in Lebanon on Tuesday when the pagers they used to communicate exploded. 

This is a developing story.  

