Hezbollah beeper blasts wound thousands, Israeli officials hold situational assessment

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi holds a situational assessment in light of developments in Lebanon, September 17, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment on Tuesday evening with the participation of the General Staff Forum and emphasized preparedness in offense and defense in all arenas, the military stated on Tuesday.

Later in the evening, it was reported that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant conducted a situational assessment with security officials, including IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.