Hezbollah beeper blasts wound thousands, Israeli officials hold situational assessment
Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani wounded • Harris calls for end to Gaza war • Multiple drone intrusion alerts sound in lake Kinneret area
The return of evacuated residents to northern Israel is now a war goal, PMO says
Israel's security cabinet voted on the additional war goal of returning the 60,000 evacuees to their homes in the north.
Israel's security cabinet has expanded its war objectives to include the safe return of evacuated residents to their homes in northern Israel, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) early Tuesday morning.
Pager detonations wound thousands, majority Hezbollah members, in suspected cyberattack
Lebanese health officials estimated up to around 4,000 wounded, with 200 in critical condition and 11 killed.
In the most significant hit Lebanese terrorist and Iranian proxy group Hezbollah has taken in recent years, in an event that rocked Lebanon, over 3,600 people were wounded throughout the country on Tuesday – a large majority of them Hezbollah members – at around 3:30 p.m., when the pagers that they used to communicate exploded. Additional Hezbollah operatives in Syria and Iraq fell victim to the attack as well.
Did Israel retaliate against Hezbollah for attempted assassination of ex-defense chief? - analysis
Hezbollah members were wounded in Beirut after their communication pagers exploded on Tuesday.
Dozens of members of Hezbollah were seriously wounded on Tuesday in Lebanon's south and the southern suburbs of Beirut when the pagers they use to communicate exploded, security sources told Reuters.
Lebanon pager blast: Hezbollah has no idea what hit it - analysis
Hezbollah was caught off-guard by a cyberattack on the Lebanon terrorist organization pagers that wounded thousands of members.
Mid-afternoon on Tuesday, Hezbollah pagers exploded across Lebanon.
The Lebanese organization had no idea what hit it.Go to the full article >>
Halevi holds security assessment after Lebanon cyberattack, municipalities open public shelters
The IDF reported that there were no changes to the Home Front Command security guidelines.
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment on Tuesday evening with the participation of the General Staff Forum and emphasized preparedness in offense and defense in all arenas, the military stated on Tuesday.
Later in the evening, it was reported that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant conducted a situational assessment with security officials, including IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.Go to the full article >>
Iranian ambassador Mojtaba Amani injured in Hezbollah explosion - report
News of the envoy's injury comes amid panic across the streets of Lebanon as hundreds of members of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah were seriously wounded.
Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was injured on Tuesday by the explosion of a pager, Iran's Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday.
Harris calls for end to war in Gaza
The Democratic nominee also addresses housing, childcare costs, and refutes false claims about Haitian immigrants.
US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris called on Tuesday for an end to the Israel-Hamas war and said that Israel must not reoccupy the Palestinian enclave once the nearly year-old conflict comes to an end.
Gallant conducts situational assessment with security officials
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant conducted a situational assessment with security officials, including IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, on Tuesday evening.
Multiple drone intrusion alerts sound in lake Kinneret area
Multiple drone intrusion alerts sounded in several localities in the area of lake Kinneret in northern Israel, starting at 4:32 a.m. local time on Wednesday.
