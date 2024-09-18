IDF announces names of four soldiers who fell in combat in Gaza Strip

The IDF announced on Wednesday morning the names of four soldiers who fell in combat in the Gaza Strip.

Staff Sergeant Agam Naim, Staff Sergeant Dotan Shimon, Staff Sergeant Amit Bakri, and Captain Daniel Mimon Toaff were killed while fighting in southern Gaza.

St.-Sgt. Naim, 20, served as a paramedic in the 52nd Battalion. St.-Sgt. Shimon, 21, St.-Sgt. Bakri, 21, and Captain Mimon Toaff, 23, served in the Shaked Battalion in the Givati Brigade.

In the same incident in which Staff Sergeant Naim and the three Shaked Battalion soldiers were killed, an an officer and two soldiers were severely wounded.

A further two soldiers from the battalion were moderately wounded, the IDF added.

Officer wounded from RPG fire

Additionally, an officer from the Givati Reconnaissance Unit sustained severe wounds from RPG fire while fighting in southern Gaza.

Those wounded were successfully evacuated from Gaza and transferred to a hospital, the military noted.

According to the IDF's tally, the death of the four IDF soldiers were killed raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 713.

A total of 346 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27, according to the tally.