Pager explosions killed 19 IRGC members in Syria - report

19 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members were killed after their pagers had exploded in Deir ez-Zur in eastern Syria, Saudi news source Al-Hadath reported Wednesday afternoon.

An additional 150 IRCG members were also wounded in the explosions, Army Radio reported, citing the Saudi news source.

The report came a day after around 4,000 Hezbollah members had their pagers also exploded in an attack reportedly attributed to Israel. Foreign reports attribute the attack to the Mossad and IDF.

Iranian ambassador also wounded

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani was also wounded in the attack, Iranian state-owned Mehr News Agency reported.

The day after, IDF artillery struck numerous Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon, with the IAF striking in Odaisseh, Markaba, Blida, Maroun El Ras, and Chihine areas as well.

Yonah Jeremy Bob and Sam Halpern contributed to this report.