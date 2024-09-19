Israelis across country receive fake emergency text messages to enter 'protected area'

Israelis across the country received fictitious text messages under the title of "emergency alert" late on Wednesday night, which called on them to leave where they were and find a protected area, Israeli media reported shortly after the incident.

The text message received by Israelis contained a link stating, in misspelled words, "You must enter a protected area."

According to Walla Technology, this was an attempt to create panic among the public and is a tactic of psychological warfare. For this reason, it was reported that Israelis should not click on the link.