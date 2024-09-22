'We will do everything necessary to restore security,' Netanyahu says of northern developments

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video address on Sunday, discussed the developments with Lebanon, including Hezbollah's barrage at northern Israel and the IDF airstrikes that came in response.

"In the last few days, we inflicted on Hezbollah a sequence of blows that they could not imagine. If Hezbollah did not understand the message, I promise you - it will understand the message," he said.

"We are determined to return our residents in the North safely to their homes. No country can tolerate shooting at its residents, shooting at its cities - and we, the State of Israel, will not tolerate it either."

"We will do everything necessary to restore security," Netanyahu concluded.