'We will do everything necessary to restore security,' Netanyahu says of northern developments

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video address on Sunday, discussed the developments with Lebanon, including Hezbollah's barrage at northern Israel and the IDF airstrikes that came in response. 

"In the last few days, we inflicted on Hezbollah a sequence of blows that they could not imagine. If Hezbollah did not understand the message, I promise you - it will understand the message," he said.

"We are determined to return our residents in the North safely to their homes. No country can tolerate shooting at its residents, shooting at its cities - and we, the State of Israel, will not tolerate it either."

"We will do everything necessary to restore security," Netanyahu concluded. 

Crashes from Lebanon detected in Menara, fire breaks out in area
By ELI ASHKENAZI
09/22/2024 01:26 PM
Minister Gallant: Hezbollah has begun to sense Israel's strength
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2024 01:07 PM
Drone sirens sound throughout northern Israel, Kiryat Shmona area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2024 12:31 PM
IAF strikes Hamas terrorists operating in Kafr Qasen School in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2024 12:24 PM
US Secretary of Defense Austin, Gallant discuss situation in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2024 11:29 AM
Israel Air Force strikes southern Lebanon, attacks over 60 targets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2024 11:24 AM
Hospitals in northern Israel to operate in sheltered areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2024 10:08 AM
Death toll from Israeli strike in Beirut rises to 45
By REUTERS
09/22/2024 09:39 AM
Political-security cabinet meeting set for Sunday evening cancelled
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2024 09:03 AM
At least 51 dead in Iran coal mine blast
By REUTERS
09/22/2024 07:31 AM
Alerts sounded throughout northern Israel, red alert in Be'er Ora
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2024 06:40 AM
Home Front Command makes changes to guidelines for northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2024 06:07 AM
Classes cancelled in most schools in Golan, Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2024 05:52 AM
Beit She’arim faces direct hit in third round of attacks from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2024 05:42 AM
IDF intercepts aerial targets coming towards Israel from Iraq
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2024 04:57 AM