IDF confirms assassination of Ibrahim Aqil, names 15 Hezbollah commanders killed in strike

Israel Air Force jets, guided by the Intelligence Directorate, killed Ibrahim Aqil, in addition to 15 other Hezbollah Radwan Force commanders, during a meeting in the Dahieh neighborhood of Beirut on Friday evening, the IDF confirmed in a statement issued Saturday afternoon.

Among the terrorists killed was Abu Hassan Samir, who served as the head of the Radwan Force training unit.

He held various positions within Hezbollah and was commander of the Radwan Force for a decade until early 2024.

He was one of the orchestrators of the "Conquer the Galilee" attack plan. He was involved in furthering Hezbollah's entrenchment in southern Lebanon while strengthening the terrorist organization's ground combat abilities.

He has planned and executed numerous shooting attacks and infiltrations into Israeli territory. Hezbollah military chain of command, September 21, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Additional Hezbollah commanders who were killed in the strike

The additional Radwan Force commanders who were killed in the strike were Samer Abdul-Halim Halawi, commander of the coastal area; Abbas Sami Maslamani, commander of the Qana area; Abdullah Abbas Hajazi, commander of the Ramim Ridge area; Muhammed Ahmad Reda, commander of the Al-Khiam area; and Hassan Hussein Madi, commander of the Mount Dov area.

These commanders have been leading attacks against Israel for years.

Additionally, senior officials in Hezbollah and within the Radwan Force headquarters were killed. These include Hassan Yussef Abad Alssatar, who was responsible for Radwan Force operations. He led and advanced all of the force's rocket fire operations.

Additionally, Hussein Ahmad Dahraj, Chief of Staff of the Radwan Force, was also killed in the strike. He was involved in the transfer of weapons and the strengthening of the organization.