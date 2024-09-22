IDF Chief Halevi: More assassinations on Hezbollah, but not explicit invasion threat

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi on Sunday threatened more assassinations and destroying more of Hezbollah's capabilities but did not explicitly threaten a ground invasion of southern Lebanon or anywhere else in the country.

Speaking hours after Hezbollah tried to harm Israelis deeper into the country than ever with around 150 rockets and drones, but so far has mostly failed, Halevi said, "We have killed [over the whole war] over 600 terrorists [in Lebanon], dozens of them from the command echelon of the organization Hezbollah.

"The price that Hezbollah will pay will only grow, and the intensity of our attacks will increase," he added. Further, he said that if all of the escalating attacks on Hezbollah since last week do not convince it to agree to a deal which ensures security for Israel's northern residents, "it will be hit again and again, until the organization understands."

He then noted that the IDF has many capabilities both on offense and defense which it still has not used, but made no explicit reference to any kind of invasion. An increasing number of experts and former military officials have said that short of an invasion of some kind, Hezbollah is unlikely to reverse its aggression against Israel.

Moreover, Halevi said that when the IDF killed Radwan special forces chief Ibrahim Aqil, he may have been planning an invasion of Israel's North. But he said that the IDF had kept the initiative and eliminated Aqil and many of his sub-commanders before they could act.