IAF strikes Hamas command center in former Gaza school

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IAF conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists who were operating inside a command and control center in the central Gaza Strip, The IDF announced on Sunday overnight.

The command and control center, which was embedded inside a compound that previously served as the 'Khaled ibn al-Walid' School, was used by Hamas terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel. Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence information, the IDF added.

"This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure in violation of international law. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel."



