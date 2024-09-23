Tiberias hospital transfers, moves patients underground

Tzafon Medical Center in Tiberias announced on Monday that it had discharged some patients and transferred others to protected areas or different hospitals in light of the Home Front Command's updated Sunday directives.

Following the Health Ministry's orders to all hospitals in the North, Tzafon Medical Center said it had moved all patients to protected underground spaces and would only operate in fortified areas.

The hospital added that outpatient clinics will not operate on Monday, and only emergency and oncological surgeries will occur.