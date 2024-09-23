Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Tiberias hospital transfers, moves patients underground

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Tzafon Medical Center in Tiberias announced on Monday that it had discharged some patients and transferred others to protected areas or different hospitals in light of the Home Front Command's updated Sunday directives.

Following the Health Ministry's orders to all hospitals in the North, Tzafon Medical Center said it had moved all patients to protected underground spaces and would only operate in fortified areas.

The hospital added that outpatient clinics will not operate on Monday, and only emergency and oncological surgeries will occur.

Hebron resident convicted of triple murder and of ISIS membership
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 10:20 AM
Rocket hits east of Lebanon's Byblos in new area - report
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 10:10 AM
IDF thwarts attempted terror attack in Beit Guvrin army base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 10:03 AM
China asks its citizens to leave Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 10:00 AM
IDF: 'We can neither confirm nor deny if Sinwar is alive'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 08:50 AM
Former CIA director: Israel pager attack 'a form of terrorism'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 08:46 AM
Gallant urges calm as conflict in North enters 'new stage'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , BENJI RUBIN
09/23/2024 08:32 AM
IDF conducts extensive airstrikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , AVI ASHKENAZI
09/23/2024 06:46 AM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Coquimbo in Chile, EMSC says
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 05:51 AM
Islamic resistance in Iraq says it targeted Israeli base with drones
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 05:27 AM
Teachers' Union secures salary improvements after successful negotiation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 01:11 AM
IDF officer lightly wounded after Hezbollah attacks Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 12:44 AM
The Security Cabinet will convene on Monday at Kirya military base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2024 08:55 PM
Iran arrests 12 people for collaborating with Israel, SNN reports
By REUTERS
09/22/2024 07:59 PM
Trump says he met with Qatari leaders in Florida
By REUTERS
09/22/2024 06:53 PM