IDF targets Hezbollah drone unit chief in strike on Beirut, Lebanon

The IDF conducted precise strikes on a target in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Thursday, the IDF stated.

According to Israel's Army Radio, the attack targeted the commander of Hezbollah's drone unit and hit a specific floor of a multi-story building in Beirut's Dahieh.

Israel has yet to comment on whether the strike was successful. The Lebanese Hezbollah-affiliated news outlet Al Mayadeen claimed one had been killed and two were wounded as a result of the strike.

Lebanese media reported three separate missiles hit the building.

Dahieh is a southern suburb of the city, an area known as a stronghold for the Lebanese terror organization. IDF carries out strikes on southern Lebanon, 23 Sept 2024 (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Following reports of the strikes, rocket sirens sounded in the Israeli localities of Odem and El Rom in the northern Golan Heights. The IDF subsequently identified the sirens as false alarms.

The IDF report that it had struck Beirut came at 3:13 p.m. local time.

At 4:00 p.m., Hezbollah announced that, in addition to Beirut's southern suburbs, between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., Israel had struck targets in the Lebanese localities of Aita al-Jabal, Toul, Shahour, Houmin al-Fawqa, Mahrouna, Qana, Ainatha, Al-Tayri, the Ansariya-Adloun area, Taybeh, Armata, Majdal Silm, Al-Jumaijma, the Jabal al-Rayhan Heights, Mashghara, and Shaqra.

More rocket sirens shortly after that sounded in Israeli localities in the Upper Galilee, including Safed.

The operational update follows a previous IDF statement noting that troops of the IDF's 7th Brigade completed a training exercise in preparation for combat in Lebanese territory.

Previous strikes on Beirut

In a Tuesday strike on the Dahieh area of Beirut, Israel targeted and killed Hezbollah's rocket chief, Ibrahim Muhammad Kabisi.

Before that, on Friday, the IDF eliminated Radwan Force commander and head of Hezbollah Operations, Ibrahim Aqil.

Including Aqil, some sixteen senior Hezbollah commanders were killed in the strike.

This is a developing story.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.