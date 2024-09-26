US boosts Israel defense aid by $5.2 billion for laser tech, Iron Dome, David’s Sling

The Defense Ministry on Thursday announced that the US had agreed to up its defense aid to Israel by an additional $5.2 billion, including a new focus on Israel's laser development.

The $5.2 billion goes above and beyond the around $3.3 billion per year that the US committed to in a 10-year deal covering the 2019-2028 period.

A ministry statement said that this year's contribution in the context of that 10-year deal would be $3.5 billion, focused mostly on wartime procurement.

It has been widely reported that Washington has provided Israel with extensive offensive weapons during 2023-2024.

In contrast, the additional $5.2 billion is focused on defense, including the Iron Dome, David's Sling, and an advanced laser system. Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir in discussions with Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Amanda Dory. (credit: Courtesy of the US department of Defense)

Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir, dispatched by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, engaged in a series of high-level meetings with US government officials to seal the deal.

At the Pentagon, he met with Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Amanda Dory, and Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, Dr. William (Bill) LaPlante, with additional meetings scheduled with other administration officials.

An investment that will strengthen Israel's defense significantly

"The Director General finalized the details of the comprehensive aid package with his American counterparts, securing a multifaceted agreement to support Israel's defense needs...This substantial investment will significantly strengthen critical systems such as Iron Dome and David's Sling while supporting the continued development of an advanced high-powered laser defense system currently in its later stages of development," said the ministry.

Further, the ministry said, "The professional meetings focused on enhancing strategic defense collaborations and continuing long-term and immediate procurement processes. These efforts aim to maintain Israel's qualitative edge in the region and support ongoing military operations."

Maj. Gen. Zamir expressed gratitude on behalf of Israel for the US government's steadfast support and commitment to Israel's security needs.

"This visit underscores the strong and enduring strategic partnership between Israel and the United States and the ironclad commitment to Israel's security, particularly in addressing regional security threats from Iran and Iranian-backed militias by ensuring Israel's overall capabilities," the ministry stated.