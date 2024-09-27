Houthis claim responsibility for attack on Tel Aviv, fire missiles at US destroyers in the Red Sea

The Houthis on Friday claimed responsibility for launching a missile towards central Israel on Thursday evening, stating that they had aimed it at Tel Aviv.

The Iran-backed group claimed to have launched one missile at Tel Aviv and one drone toward Ashkelon, the group said.

The IDF reported on Thursday evening that a surface-to-surface missile was launched from Yemen and intercepted by an "Arrow" interceptor outside of Israeli territory.

Separately, the Houthis claimed to target three American destroyers in the Red Sea, the group announced in a statement on Friday.

Houthis claim to fire 23 ballistic missiles

The Yemen-based terror group stated that they carried out the attack with 23 ballistic missiles, a cruise missile, and a drone. The Houthis claimed this attack was their largest naval operation. Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, looks on during a rally to show support to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon's Hezbollah, in Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2024. (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

In response, US Navy warships going through the Bab al-Mandab Strait intercepted a number of projectiles fired by the Houthis, a US official confirmed to Reuters on Friday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that the projectiles included missiles and drones, and none of the three warships in the area were damaged.