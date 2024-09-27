IDF 'Arrow' aerial defense system intercepts Houthi missile above Tel Aviv

The IDF said that the loud booms were due to the interception, which led to debris falling.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 27, 2024 01:11
The Arrow 3 air defense system, used for the first time on November 9, 2023, to intercept a missile fired at Eilat by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. (photo credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE)
The Arrow 3 air defense system, used for the first time on November 9, 2023, to intercept a missile fired at Eilat by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.
(photo credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE)

The IDF's 'Arrow' system intercepted a missile sent from Yemen that triggered sirens across the center, the IDF confirmed on Friday.

The interception caused loud booms, causing debris to fall in various parts of Tel Aviv.

The IDF has had to deploy the 'Arrow aerial defense system' to prevent Houthi attacks several times during the war.

Magen David Adom said that no injuries had been reported but that several people suffered anxiety attacks or were injured while seeking shelter.

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
Israel
IDF
Houthi
Arrow-3