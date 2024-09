US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday to discuss how to reduce the soaring tensions in the Middle East, the state department reported.

The two dignitaries discussed the US and French joint 21 day ceasefire proposal across the Israel-Lebanon border and a diplomatic resolution consistent with UNSC 1701.

They also discussed diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza.